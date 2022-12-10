Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.