Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 190.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in American International Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.