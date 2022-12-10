CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 74,216 shares.The stock last traded at $113.97 and had previously closed at $112.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

