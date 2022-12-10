Daniel L. Heavner Sells 27 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) Director Daniel L. Heavner sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.12, for a total transaction of $21,090.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $478,826.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

