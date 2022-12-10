Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 3.1%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 20,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 612,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Data Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Data Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTST. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the third quarter worth $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth $84,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

