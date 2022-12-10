Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $118.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

