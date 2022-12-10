Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 8.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $73.96. 97,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,429,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

Specifically, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $5,068,984.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $6,193,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.