Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

