DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

