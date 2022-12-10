Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 16,991 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $526.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

