Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 135.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 100.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $5.48 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

