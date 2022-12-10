Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 710 ($8.66) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.94) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.45) to GBX 770 ($9.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 744.17 ($9.07).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 603.80 ($7.36) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.11) and a one year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 598.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($125,838.31).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

