Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,842 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.