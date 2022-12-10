DexCom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 3,255 call options.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 69.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 15.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $10,901,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

