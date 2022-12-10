DexCom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,404 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 3,255 call options.

DexCom Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

