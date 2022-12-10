Diamondback Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,994 put options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 8,696 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

FANG stock opened at $129.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

