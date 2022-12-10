DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Down 2%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.33 ($7.72) and last traded at €7.42 ($7.81). Approximately 79,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.57 ($7.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.89) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $631.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.