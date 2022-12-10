Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

