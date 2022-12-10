DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.71.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $159.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $156,819,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

