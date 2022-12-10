Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $173.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

