Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.