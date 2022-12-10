Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$85.40 and last traded at C$85.33, with a volume of 322296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.90.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total value of C$236,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

