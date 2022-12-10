Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $2,005,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $781,560.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00.

LPG stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

