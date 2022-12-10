Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dover were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.64.

DOV stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

