Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

