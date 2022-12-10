Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,047 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of SMART Global worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 284.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.