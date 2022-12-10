Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $3,682,250.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,997,672.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.