Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Critical Comparison

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Dynex Capital pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 336.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 155.60% 9.16% 1.70% Global Medical REIT 16.48% 3.76% 1.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

38.2% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dynex Capital and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $60.05 million 10.13 $102.26 million $3.06 4.29 Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 5.66 $17.62 million $0.25 40.08

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Medical REIT. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dynex Capital and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Global Medical REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.67%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

