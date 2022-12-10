DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 29,401 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1,533.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,738 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $219.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $265.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

