DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,392,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392,600 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

