Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $6,736,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 100.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

EXP opened at $137.12 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.