Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4,183.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

