ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 2,413,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,282,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.93.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

