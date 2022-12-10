Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
EIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
EIGR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.39.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
