Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

EIGR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 637,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

