Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,798,231 in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDR stock opened at 21.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

