Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,225 ($14.94) and last traded at GBX 1,236 ($15.07). Approximately 265,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 341,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,243 ($15.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.34) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Energean Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,842.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,409.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,302.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70.

Energean Dividend Announcement

Energean Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38,846.15%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

