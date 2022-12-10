Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Down 4.1%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 24,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Engine Gaming and Media Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The company has a market cap of C$11.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

About Engine Gaming and Media

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

