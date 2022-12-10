Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

EHAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

EHAB opened at $13.85 on Monday. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

