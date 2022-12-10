EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

