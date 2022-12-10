Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Up 0.9%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Enterprise Diversified Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Diversified (SYTE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.