Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.49% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $38,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

EFSC stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.49 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

