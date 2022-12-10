Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFSC. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.