Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

