Evertz Technologies Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET opened at C$12.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$948.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.06. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$101.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.