Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Exactus and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exactus and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 28.94 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 1.53 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Upexi beats Exactus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

