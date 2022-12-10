Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

