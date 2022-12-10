Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Down 4%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. 166,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 178,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 69.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.