Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,790 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $42,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 439,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 132,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.3% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 151,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $728,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

