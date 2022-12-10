Financial Analysis: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AIM ImmunoTech and Exscientia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Exscientia has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 206.59%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -15,598.51% -42.06% -40.00% Exscientia -405.81% -18.43% -14.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Exscientia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 131.89 -$19.13 million ($0.43) -0.89 Exscientia $37.00 million 16.91 -$67.70 million ($1.99) -2.57

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exscientia beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

