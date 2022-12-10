Financial Analysis: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15% Meritage Hospitality Group 1.99% 10.62% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 2 2 0 2.50 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.44 $5.99 million ($0.35) -52.03 Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.22 $17.44 million $1.29 15.12

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Portillo’s has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats Portillo’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

